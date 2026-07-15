One dead, 15 injured as school bus crashes into trailer in Bugweri

One person has died and 15 others injured after a school bus carrying students was involved in a fatal road crash at Nawangisa Village along the Mbale Iganga Highway in Bugweri District.

The crash involved an Isuzu bus registration number UA 551ED belonging to Amuria High School and a Mercedes Benz Actros trailer registration number UBB 269V.

According to the Uganda Police Force, the bus was transporting 73 students from St. Paul Secondary School in Katakwi District who were travelling to Kasenyi Landing Site in Entebbe for a geography study tour.

The deceased has been identified as Kasakya Abdallah, 68, the driver of the bus.

The injured victims include 13 students, one teacher and the bus conductor, who sustained injuries of varying degrees and were rushed to Iganga General Hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident happened at about 4:45am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, when the bus, which was travelling from Mbale, reached Nawangisa Village and rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer.

“The bus driver died instantly, while the 15 victims sustained injuries of varying degrees,” police said in a statement.

A team of traffic officers led by the Regional Traffic Officer visited the scene and documented the incident. The body of the deceased was taken to Iganga Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Both vehicles have since been towed to Busembatya Police Station pending inspection as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

The Uganda Police Force extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

Police also urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution, observe traffic regulations, and remain vigilant while using the roads to prevent further tragedies.