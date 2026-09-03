UEDCL starts power upgrade to benefit over 30,000 consumers in Isingiro, Ntungamo, Rukungiri

More than 30,000 households and 700 businesses in Isingiro, Ntungamo, Rukungiri and parts of Rwampara districts are set to receive a more reliable electricity supply after the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) commenced works to integrate the Mirama Hills Substation into the national distribution network.

The upgrade follows the installation of a 15MVA power transformer at the Mirama Hills Substation by the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), paving the way for a major reconfiguration of the region’s electricity network aimed at reducing outages, improving voltage stability and supporting growing industrial demand.

The project, which began in August 2026, is expected to be completed by mid-September, with UEDCL saying consumers will experience immediate improvements in network performance once the works are finalized.

The integration involves splitting the existing Kikagati Ntungamo feeder into two separate supply sections at Mirama Hills. One section will distribute power to Ntungamo, Rukungiri and parts of Rwampara, while the second will serve Isingiro and surrounding areas.

The new arrangement will also provide an improved route for evacuating electricity generated by the Kikagati Hydropower Plant on the Kagera River in Isingiro District, ensuring the plant’s power is transmitted more efficiently while easing pressure on existing infrastructure.

Eng. Alex Atukunda, UEDCL’s Head of Commercial Services for the Western Region, said the project addresses long standing reliability challenges caused by the current feeder configuration.

“The Kikagati Ntungamo feeder is the current route for evacuating power from the Kikagati Hydropower Plant, but its existing configuration is not optimal. Insufficient local load and the resulting technical losses have affected its performance,” Atukunda said.

According to UEDCL, the intervention is designed to reduce technical losses that have affected the Mbarara Central Kikagati and Kikagati Ntungamo feeders, which have struggled to efficiently handle electricity distribution across the region.

Beyond improving household electricity supply, the project is expected to strengthen power availability for businesses and industries that rely on stable electricity to sustain production.

Among the major beneficiaries is Terra Industrial Development Company, an iron processing factory in Ntungamo with an estimated electricity demand of about 7MVA. The improved supply is expected to enhance the factory’s operations while creating room for additional industrial expansion across the region.

Atukunda said the completed project will significantly improve both the quality and reliability of electricity services.

“Once completed, the project will enhance the reliability and quality of electricity supply in the region, reduce technical losses and create additional capacity to support the growing industrial activities,” he said.

The upgrade forms part of broader efforts to modernize Uganda’s electricity distribution network as demand continues to grow in emerging industrial hubs across the country.

UEDCL has already outlined a second phase of the project, which is awaiting approval. The planned expansion includes constructing a switching station in Ntungamo, installing additional distribution feeders and building dedicated power lines for Terra Industrial Development, Inspire Africa Coffee Park, Kikagati and surrounding areas.

The next phase will also include the installation of capacitor banks to improve voltage levels and enhanced switching arrangements, further strengthening the stability and resilience of the electricity network in southwestern Uganda as industrial and commercial activity continues to expand.