The Lithuli Night Avenue Market is being hosted for the second time on 5th August at the popular Bugolobi restaurant, bar and African art center, Casa de Roy.

The night market phenomenon is the brainchild of Sue O’Chola de roy (proprietor of Casaderoy), Martina Wetaya and Rinah Wamagezi who have been working behind the scenes to give Uganda’s creative industry another stage on which they can perform, sell, and showcase their goods and services.

“The night market is a celebration of creators, culture, food, music and community,” said de Roy.

Martina Wetaya added; “it’s a space where small businesses and creators can sell their products, promote their businesses and network with like-minded people all while having a great time with live acoustic music and the most amazing food.”

The Lithuli Ave night market is taking place on 5th August 2022 at Casaderoy located on plot 16A Lithuli Avenue from 5pm till late.