The former Coordinator of Intelligence Services spoke on behalf of over 30 UPDF generals at State House Entebbe who were retired in the most high-profile retirement ever done by the UPDF.

Gen Sejusa was the only Four-Star General among the retirees after Gen Elly Tumwine who had been scheduled to speak on behalf of the retirees died and was buried yesterday.

Gen Sejusa has on several occasions fallen out with the government of President Museveni when he was still in active military service.

Stories Continues after ad

Most of the retirees have served more than four decades and their retirement paves way for the young officers to take the command of the UPDF.

Among those who have retired is Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, the most senior female army officer in Uganda’s military history.

Lt Gen Nalweyiso who has been serving as a presidential aid ends her military career which she started in 1982. She served as the head of women wing during the five-year war in Luwero and after the National Resistance Army, now UPDF captured power.

The retirement of these officers marks the end of the end of the career of these officers who fought fierce battles that brought Museveni to power in 1986.

Lt Gen John Mugume, a soft spoken general who carried out deadly and hair-raising reconnaissance operations is also retiring.

He was in 1985 sent to spy on Kabamba barracks to see if the guns they had wanted to capture during the first attack on the barracks on February 6 failed.

He entered the barracks and kidnaped a soldier who gave them information about the guns before the NRA attacked again and captured hundreds of guns.

Others who are retiring are Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka and his brother Brig Francis Kashaka, Maj Gen Phenehas Katirima, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Francis Okello.

Maj Gen Elly Kayanja who formerly worked as Director General of Internal Security Organisation, Brig Michael Ondoga are also retiring.

More details to follow