Gov’t summoned over delayed Soroti Regional Hospital construction

A report by the Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation has faulted the government for dragging its feet on the construction of the long-promised Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, which continues to operate under deteriorating infrastructure.

The committee chairperson, Abed Bwanika, noted that the hospital serves a large population under conditions that threaten both the quality of service delivery and patient safety.

“Soroti Hospital is relying on very old structures that have hampered not only service delivery but also exposed the facility to security risks. Yet it serves over 10 districts with a population of more than two million people,” Bwanika said.

The report highlights several critical deficiencies, including the absence of essential departments such as an Accident and Emergency Unit, a functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the presence of congested operating theatres.

Bwanika presented the report during a plenary sitting on Thursday, August 7, 2025, chaired by Speaker Anita Among. He commended local leaders for securing land for the proposed hospital but expressed concern over government inaction.

“Soroti District Local Government and Soroti University offered 60 acres of land for the project. While some of the land has been used to build a regional blood bank and staff housing, actual construction of the hospital has not yet begun. The hospital also serves as a training ground for medical interns, further straining its capacity,” he said.

He blamed the Ministry of Health for delays in formalising land acquisition from Soroti University, a critical step before construction can commence.

Speaker Among also decried the hospital’s poor state, saying it does not meet the standards of a regional referral facility and even struggles with basic hygiene.

“We do not have a regional referral hospital in Soroti — maybe the name should be changed. When you stand at the gate, the stench is overwhelming because they lack trucks to remove garbage,” she said. “Soroti Hospital cannot even conduct major operations.”

Sarah Opendi, Woman MP for Tororo District, called on Parliament to prioritise the hospital in the upcoming national budget, citing its strategic importance.

“The hospital still functions like a district hospital. Yet, recently, we celebrated its doctors for successfully separating conjoined twins. But when you see the theatres they’re operating in, you could shed tears,” she said.

In response, Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, said the ministry is working on acquiring a land title for the new hospital but admitted that there is currently no funding for its construction.

“Constructing a new hospital requires funding. We have asked the Ministry of Finance to mobilise resources. Until that is done, we cannot proceed with construction,” Aceng stated.

“We have been engaging with JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency] for possible support, but until we get a response, we do not have a clear way forward,” she added.

The committee’s report also raised concerns about Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese District, which has remained in ruins for five years following devastating floods from River Nyamwamba.

Although the government had pledged Shs2 billion to rebuild the facility, the report reveals that no meaningful progress has been made. The hospital previously served over 50,000 people from six sub-counties in Kasese.

Minister Aceng clarified that construction at Kilembe Mines Hospital was put on hold until an investor is secured to revamp the mines and River Nyamwamba is properly desilted.