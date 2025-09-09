NSPC dismisses allegations of misusing patriotism training funds in Mbarara

The National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) has refuted allegations circulating on social media and in sections of the media that it misused funds meant for teachers from Greater Ankole and Ntungamo regions who completed patriotism training at Ntare School in Mbarara City.

The five-day training climaxed with a pass-out ceremony on 6th September 2025, presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni.

“We thank the President and Maama Janet for gracing the function and providing the transport for the trainees,” the Secretariat said in a statement signed by Commissioner Hellen Seku.

The Secretariat commended the patriotism trainees and hailed the leadership of the NSPC for a successful exercise. “We also thank the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) led by Commissioner Hellen Seku for a job well done. Patriotism is the way to go,” the statement read.

However, the Secretariat noted that while the event was a success, allegations emerged from a social media user, Yunusu L. Kyabalongo, and Daily Monitor Online, claiming funds meant for the teachers were mismanaged.

“This is not true. The truth is, as H.E the President was passing out these patriots, he gracefully offered a transport refund of UGX 300,000 to all the 1,372 participants and we can confirm that this was effectively done,” the statement clarified.

According to the Secretariat, 1,145 participants were present on parade during the pass-out. Officials said the distribution of transport refunds was conducted transparently, though some teachers attempted to take advantage of the process.

“While we were giving out this money, we realized that the number of people kept on growing and later learnt that there was a group of teachers who reported on day one, registered their names and went back to conduct their businesses outside the camp, only to come back after hearing that the President had given transport to participants,” the statement explained.

Commissioner Seku stressed that the transport refund was strictly intended for teachers who completed the entire training. “For God’s sake, this money was meant for those who regularly attended till the end,” she said.

As a gesture of goodwill, the NSPC extended partial transport refunds ranging between UGX 30,000 and UGX 150,000 to those who had irregular attendance, depending on their districts of origin, to ensure no one was left stranded.

The Secretariat dismissed accusations of dishonesty against its staff and Commissioner Seku as baseless.

“Those alleging dishonesty by the NSPC staff in general, and Commissioner Hellen Seku in particular, are either doing so out of malice or have personal grievances against the Patriotism Secretariat and should therefore be ignored,” the statement noted.