Speaker Among welcomes delegates to AALCO’s 63rd Session at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, has officially welcomed delegates to Uganda for the 63rd Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) taking place at Speke Resort Munyonyo on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Speaking on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni, the government and the people of Uganda, Among said the gathering was a moment of pride and reaffirmation of Uganda’s commitment to international legal cooperation.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, the Government, and the people of Uganda, it is my profound honor to welcome the delegates from across Asia and Africa, as well as the esteemed observers and partners of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO), to the Pearl of Africa for the 63rd Session of AALCO,” she said.

She reminded delegates that this was the second time Uganda was hosting the continental legal forum, having last hosted AALCO more than 30 years ago in 1993.

“At this 63rd annual session, held on the serene shores of Lake Victoria at Speke Resort Munyonyo, we gather not just as representatives of nations but as custodians of a shared vision rooted in solidarity, equality, and the transformative power of international law,” Among emphasized.

Among underlined the importance of the annual session, describing it as AALCO’s highest decision-making body where member states shape ideas, forge consensus, and chart the course of their collective legal efforts for the year ahead.

She traced AALCO’s history to the Bandung Conference of 1955, which inspired the formation of the Asian Legal Consultative Committee in 1956, initially made up of seven founding nations: Burma (now Myanmar), Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Syria. Today, the organization has grown to 49 member states, representing nearly all major countries from Asia and Africa.

“The Bandung Spirit continues to inspire us, reminding us that our continents, once marginalized in the global legal order, have the power to shape international law to reflect our values, aspirations, and realities,” she stated.

Among praised AALCO’s immense contributions to international law, particularly its advisory role to member states, its facilitation of cooperation on legal matters, and its efforts to communicate collective Afro-Asian perspectives to global institutions such as the United Nations and the International Law Commission.

She noted AALCO’s input into international agreements such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, where it helped advance the concept of the Exclusive Economic Zone, and its role in shaping the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

“From the law of the sea to human rights, trade and investment to environmental protection, AALCO has played a key role in ensuring that Asia and Africa are not merely participants but leaders in global legal discourse,” Among remarked.

Turning to contemporary challenges, the Speaker highlighted climate change, conflicts, economic inequalities, and the rise of new technologies like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as urgent legal issues requiring AALCO’s engagement.

“As we gather today, we face a world filled with unprecedented challenges. Climate change threatens our ecosystems and livelihoods. Conflicts and insecurities test our stability. Economic inequalities strain our societies. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, raise complex legal questions that demand our attention,” she warned.

Among commended the AALCO Secretary-General for fostering strong ties with other international organizations, ensuring that Asia and Africa’s voices continue to be heard in the global legal order.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ugandan institutions and partners that made the hosting possible.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the AALCO Secretariat, the Uganda Police Force, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, the Uganda Media Centre, and our many government and non-government partners. From logistical planning to security arrangements, and from protocol services to media coverage, your tireless efforts embody Uganda’s spirit of teamwork and national pride,” she said.

Looking ahead, Among urged AALCO to anchor its growth on four key pillars: strengthening member engagement, enhancing legal capacity, promoting inclusivity in global governance, and addressing emerging issues through constructive dialogue.

She also called upon delegates to use the Munyonyo session to chart bold paths for legal cooperation that will endure for generations.

“Our shared history of struggle, resilience, and triumph binds us together. Our shared future of peace, prosperity, and justice depends on our ability to work as one. Let us, therefore, renew the Bandung Spirit, reaffirm our solidarity, and strengthen our collective voice,” she said.

The 63rd Session of AALCO will run for five days at Speke Resort Munyonyo, bringing together legal experts, policymakers, and government representatives to deliberate on pressing issues of international law and cooperation between Asia and Africa.