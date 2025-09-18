Equity Bank, UGEFA renew partnership to boost green finance in Uganda

The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) and Equity Bank Uganda have renewed their partnership to expand access to green finance, launching Phase II of the programme at a ceremony held at Protea Hotel, Kampala.

The collaboration builds on Phase I, which saw over 100 loans disbursed to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in key green sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable tourism, waste management, green manufacturing, and green mobility. The initiative is supported by the European Union and implemented by adelphi global gGmbH.

Speaking at the launch, Equity Bank’s Director of Public Sector and Social Investments, Catherine Psomgen, said the Bank views finance as a transformative tool for climate action.

“Our experience in Phase I of UGEFA is proof of this, where together we financed 85 green businesses, disbursing over Shs27 billion to enterprises working in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, and other critical green sectors. These businesses are not only driving climate solutions, but also creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and strengthening resilience in our communities,” Psomgen said.

She added that the second phase presents even greater opportunities, “With over 340 enterprises in the pipeline, new financial facilitation mechanisms, and tailored technical assistance, we see a real chance to scale up green lending while addressing challenges such as collateral gaps, cash flow constraints, and access to long-term capital. For us as a financial institution, UGEFA is more than a programme, it is a partnership that helps us build an inclusive and sustainable economy.”

Christine Meyer, Project Lead at UGEFA, welcomed the renewed partnership, saying it would expand opportunities for green entrepreneurs across Uganda.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Equity Bank, whose commitment and leadership have been instrumental in supporting green enterprises. With the launch of the new call for applications, we invite even more entrepreneurs to join us in building a sustainable, resilient future,” Meyer said.

Cristina Bănuţă, Programme Manager at Access to Finance, Agribusiness and Land at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, commended the achievements of the partnership so far.

“The European Union is pleased to support the ongoing partnership between UGEFA and Equity Bank. Their achievements in expanding access to green finance set a powerful example of how financial institutions can drive inclusive, sustainable growth,” she said.

The event also celebrated the launch of a new call for applications to the UGEFA programme. Successful applicants will access capacity building, business advisory services, and financing through Equity Bank and other partners.

Applications are now open via the UGEFA website, using the code EQUITY25