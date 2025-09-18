UGEFA and Housing Finance Bank Announce New Partnership to Boost Green Business in Uganda

SEPTEMBER 18, 2025 | KAMPALA, UGANDA The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Housing Finance Bank, marking a significant milestone in the drive to support sustainable enterprise across Uganda. This collaboration combines UGEFA’s expertise in green business development with Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to innovative financial solutions, creating new pathways for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the green sector.

As part of this newly established partnership, UGEFA and Housing Finance Bank will work hand-in-hand to provide tailored financing and specialised business support to SMEs engaged in clean energy, sustainable manufacturing, eco-friendly tourism, waste management, and green mobility. By leveraging the strengths of both organisations, the partnership aims to empower forward-thinking entrepreneurs to scale their impact and contribute to Uganda’s green transition.

The official launch event, hosted at Protea Hotel in Kampala, marks the beginning of this exciting collaboration, which is supported by the European Union and implemented by adelphi global gGmbH. The occasion also celebrates the opening of a new call for applications, inviting green enterprises to join the UGEFA programme and access capacity building, advisory services, and financial opportunities through partner banks, including Housing Finance Bank.

Leadership Perspectives

Marietta Naiga, Chief Risk Officer, stated: “Housing Finance Bank is proud to embark on this partnership with UGEFA because it marks a bold commitment to the kind of future we are determined to build together where finance drives transformation, empowers innovation, and supports enterprises that are shaping Uganda’s green economy.”

Cristina Bănuţă, Programme Manager – Access to Finance, Agribusiness and Land at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, commented: “The European Union welcomes the collaboration between UGEFA and Housing Finance Bank as an important step towards strengthening Uganda’s green economy. By expanding access to finance for environmentally conscious SMEs, we are fostering sustainable growth and resilience. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this partnership will bring.”

Christine Meyer, Project Lead at UGEFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Housing Finance Bank to the UGEFA family. This partnership underscores our commitment to broadening the reach of green finance and supporting Uganda’s entrepreneurs in delivering sustainable solutions. With the launch of our new call for applications, we invite green businesses across the country to join us in accelerating positive change.”

Applications for the UGEFA programme are now open. Green enterprises interested in accessing tailored support and finance are encouraged to apply via the UGEFA website at www.ugefa.eu/apply

About UGEFA:

The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) is a transformative initiative focused on driving green growth and sustainable financing in Uganda. Fully funded by the European Union Delegation to Uganda and implemented by adelphi global gGmbH, UGEFA supports green enterprises and collaborates with financial institutions and key stakeholders to facilitate access to green finance for Uganda’s SME sector.