NUP protests continued exclusion from IPOD discussions

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has protested what it calls the “continued illegal exclusion” from discussions of the National Consultative Forum (NCF) and its constituent organs including the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

In a letter dated 17th September 2025 and addressed to the Electoral Commission Chairperson, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya accused the Commission of sidelining the party despite recent amendments to the Political Parties and Organisations Act.

“We protested against the illegal exclusion of the National Unity Platform from discussions relating to the National Consultative Forum and its constituent organs, including the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue,” Rubongoya wrote.

He expressed concern that the party was once again being left out of IPOD’s upcoming summit, scheduled for 18th September which is deliberating on issues connected to the amended law.

“Yet again, the National Unity Platform is being illegally excluded from these discussions,” Rubongoya noted.

Rubongoya said that any meetings or resolutions made under the current structure of IPOD are unlawful, as the framework has not yet been aligned with the amended Political Parties and Organisations Act.

“To the best of our knowledge, the ongoing discussions and decisions which are being undertaken under the auspices of IPOD as it existed before the coming into force of the amended law are illegal, in the absence of a statutory instrument prescribing how political parties join or leave the National Consultative Forum in accordance with the amended law,” he stated.

Rubongoya further insisted that political parties cannot legally be bound by decisions made by IPOD until Parliament approves and publishes regulations to operationalise the amended law.

NUP has now called on the Electoral Commission, as custodian of political parties in Uganda to ensure that all discussions are inclusive and conducted within the boundaries of the law.

“We therefore request the Electoral Commission… to ensure that all discussions related to the amended law are inclusive and are conducted in accordance with the law. We also call upon the Commission to exercise its constitutional independence and not comply with any unlawful processes,” Rubongoya emphasized.

The letter was copied to the Speaker of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Attorney General and other key stakeholders.