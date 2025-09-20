Seven people drown in Lake Kyoga while traveling for burial

The Maritime Police in Amolatar District is investigating a boat accident that occurred on Lake kyoga on Friday that claimed the lives of seven people who were part of a larger group traveling for burial in Amolatar District.

According to statement released by the police on Saturday, the accident occurred at around 11am after a boat they were travelling in capsized near Kiryanga Village, Kiryanga Parish, Acii Sub County, resulting in the deaths of 7 people.

Police noted that a total of 36 people were on board, and 29 survived the accident.

“The boat was travelling from Muchora Abino A village to escort a catechist attending a burial ceremony at Kirianga village and the incident happened approximately 400 meters from the Kirianga landing site when the engine boat hit a stationary tree stump, causing it to capsize” the statement read.

The deceased have been identified as 65 year old Odeke Steven, the LC1 Chairperson of Muchora Abino A village and resident of Acii sub-county, Amolatar district.

Aguti Catherine, a 55 year old from Okwalongen sub-county, Dokolo district, Abonyo Sylvia a 35 year old, resident of Amuda village, Soroti district, Ogwal Jaspher aged 38 from Corner Bileo Trading Centre village, Arwotcek sub-county, Amolatar district.

Ejang Robina a 30 year old resident of Alemere Bung cell, Epel ward, Amolatar Town Council, Agwech Semmy aged 20, from Etam sub-county, Amolatar district.

Police noted that one body of a male adult remains unidentified while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Amolatar Health Centre IV mortuary for post-mortem