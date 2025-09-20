Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
27.6 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
News

Seven people drown in Lake Kyoga while traveling for burial

By Our Reporter
Crowds of onlookers gather as bodies are being retrieved from the lake.

Must read

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

The Maritime Police in Amolatar District is investigating a boat accident that occurred on Lake kyoga on Friday that claimed the lives of seven people who were part of a larger group traveling for burial in Amolatar District.

According to statement released by the police on Saturday, the accident occurred at around 11am after a boat they were travelling in capsized near Kiryanga Village, Kiryanga Parish, Acii Sub County, resulting in the deaths of 7 people.

Police noted that a total of 36 people were on board, and 29 survived the accident.

“The boat was travelling from Muchora Abino A village to escort a catechist attending a burial ceremony at Kirianga village and the incident happened approximately 400 meters from the Kirianga landing site when the engine boat hit a stationary tree stump, causing it to capsize” the statement read.

The deceased have been identified as 65 year old Odeke Steven, the LC1 Chairperson of Muchora Abino A village and resident of Acii sub-county, Amolatar district.

Stanbic Pamoja

Aguti Catherine, a 55 year old from Okwalongen sub-county, Dokolo district, Abonyo Sylvia a 35 year old, resident of Amuda village, Soroti district, Ogwal Jaspher aged 38 from Corner Bileo Trading Centre village, Arwotcek sub-county, Amolatar district.

Ejang Robina a 30 year old resident of Alemere Bung cell, Epel ward, Amolatar Town Council, Agwech Semmy aged 20, from Etam sub-county, Amolatar district.

Police noted that one body of a male adult remains unidentified while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Amolatar Health Centre IV mortuary for post-mortem

Related Posts

Previous article
Museveni urges peaceful dialogue as DP’s Mao takes over IPOD leadership

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks