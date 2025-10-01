Tycoon Sudhir honored with golden award at World Tourism Day in Arua

City Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of Speke Group of Hotels and the Ruparelia Group has been honored for his remarkable contribution to Uganda’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The recognition came on September 27, 2025, during the World Tourism Day national celebrations held at Arua City Golf Course where Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja presided as chief guest.

Sudhir received a golden flamingo trophy, awarded for his role in wildlife conservation and his investments that have strengthened Uganda’s standing as a premier tourism destination.

The Prime Minister praised the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies for positioning tourism as a driver of national development. She also applauded the people of Arua and the West Nile region for their warm hospitality, cultural richness and well-organized hosting of the national event.

She welcomed visiting delegations from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasizing Arua’s importance as a gateway for regional cooperation, cross-border tourism, and cultural exchange.

Nabbanja commended the private sector for its central role in the growth of the economy, pointing to Sudhir as a leading example of how investment can fuel conservation and sustainable development.

Through his initiatives, national parks have been revitalized, endangered species protected, and eco-tourism expanded, creating jobs and empowering communities. Tourism officials noted that his model of balancing conservation and business has gained international attention.

Sudhir, in his remarks, pledged continued investment in tourism and conservation, saying his companies remain committed to safeguarding Uganda’s natural heritage while promoting it as a global tourism destination.