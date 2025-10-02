Victoria University highlights mental health challenges in the digital workplace

Victoria University in Kampala convened its 6th Honorary Public Lecture on October 1, tackling the growing pressures on mental wellness in an increasingly digital work environment. The event, themed “Digital Age Pressures: Protecting Sanity in a Fast-Paced Workplace,” attracted university staff, faculty, and community members for a deep dive into burnout, artificial intelligence-driven work demands, and strategies for personal resilience.

The lecture, organized by the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, offered practical guidance for professionals seeking balance amid the nonstop pace of modern work life.

Leading the discussion were Dr Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, and Dr. Hasfa Luswata, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Mental Health and Control of Substance Abuse at Uganda’s Ministry of Health, who delivered the keynote address.

Dr. Luswata highlighted the role of individual responsibility in achieving workplace well-being. “While institutions and systems shape the pace of our work, true peace of mind begins with us,” she told the audience, stressing the importance of personal agency in fostering balance and supporting collective mental health.

Her remarks emphasized that mental wellness is not a peripheral concern but a critical foundation for effective leadership and sustained productivity. The session explored how AI and constant connectivity blur the boundaries between work and rest, often intensifying stress and fatigue.

Participants took part in interactive exercises, including mindfulness practices, self-reflection techniques, and discussions on policy recommendations to create healthier work environments.

Prof. Muganga underscored Victoria University’s commitment to staff-focused initiatives, noting that the lecture was specifically designed for educators, administrators, and researchers.

“This is about us reclaiming our humanity one day at a time,” he said, highlighting the institution’s broader commitment to holistic development and experiential learning.

The lecture forms part of Victoria University’s longstanding Honorary Lecture series, which has previously addressed topics such as peacebuilding, diplomacy, women’s roles in security, forced migration, and Africa-Venezuela relations.

Attendees described the event as a “moment of healing,” combining rigorous discussion with actionable strategies for day-to-day professional life. Harriet Mimi Uwineza, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and the convener of the lecture, emphasized: “Even as we deliver modules, mark examinations, and supervise research, we must commit to becoming better human beings.”

With workplace stress on the rise across East Africa; including a 2024 Ministry of Health survey showing 35% of professionals experience moderate burnout, Victoria University’s initiative serves as a vital platform for mental wellness advocacy.

Dr. Mimi indicated that future public lectures will continue building on this momentum, promoting a culture where mental health is embedded in professional life.