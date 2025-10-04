Tanzanian-bound cargo trailer kills police officer at Mutukula

The Uganda Police Force is mourning the death of one it’s own after a Tanzanian bound cargo trailer rammed into a stationary police truck parked at a checkpoint at Kasanvu along the Mutukula – Kyotera road on Saturday morning.

According to the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety Public relations officer SP Michael Kananura , the fatal accident occurred at 4:00 AM involving a Land Cruiser police truck registration number UP 2914 T and a Mercedes-Benz trailer number T824 DXF/T529 EFJ.

“The crash reportedly happened when the police vehicle, while on duty parked next to a checkpoint with officers on board, was hit by a speeding trailer traveling in the same direction. The trailer lost control, crashed into the stationary police vehicle & rested on top of it” he said.

Kananura noted that as a result, the driver of the police vehicle died instantly while the three other police officers on board sustained injuries.

“The trailer was being driven by the turn-man, while the actual driver was reportedly resting at the time of the crash. The turn man has been apprehended, efforts to locate and arrest the main driver, who is currently on the run are ongoing” he said.

Kananura urged all road users, particularly truck drivers, adhere to speed limits at all times, not just in the presence of law enforcement.

“Exercise extra caution during night hours when visibility is reduced and Stop the practice of training turn-men on the job, which endangers lives. Allowing untrained individuals to operate heavy trucks puts both their lives & those of other road users at serious risk” he said.