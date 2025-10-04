Uganda kicks off Continental Africa Amnesty Month with symbolic firearms destruction

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Jacob Markson Oboth Oboth yesterday presided over a symbolic firearms destruction ceremony at the Junior Staff College, Gadaffi Barracks. The event, held under the theme “A Safer Community Through Voluntary Disarmament” forms part of the annual Continental Africa Amnesty Month, observed every September.

“I commend the efforts of all stakeholders involved in making this initiative a success. Together, we can build a brighter future for our nation,” Oboth said.

He highlighted the significance of the Amnesty Month in removing uncontrolled weapons from civilian possession.

To date, Uganda has destroyed over 140,800 small arms and more than 1,980 tons of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

“These weapons are major enablers of violence, whether in the form of insurgencies, armed banditry, terrorism, or communal conflicts,” Hon. Oboth added.

The minister emphasized the role of disarmament in fostering harmony between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and local communities, particularly in the Karamoja region, where ongoing efforts have created a peaceful environment that supports socio-economic transformation.

He acknowledged the contributions of Maj Gen Don Nabaasa for coordinating the collection of illicit firearms and ensuring security in Karamoja, as well as the support of the African Union and other partners.

H.E. Ambassador Tebelelo Alfred Boang, Chairperson of the African Union and Security Council for October 2025, commended the Ugandan government for safeguarding communities, maintaining peace and stability, and advancing socio-economic development by silencing the guns.

Ms. Anna Mensah Sacky, representative of the UN Office on Disarmament Affairs in New York, praised Uganda’s collaboration with the UN on security matters and reaffirmed continued UN support for the government and the African Union’s disarmament agenda. She stressed that uncollected weapons pose a persistent threat to national security and thanked Uganda for ensuring that confiscated firearms are destroyed.

Representing the Cantonment Commander, Brig Gen Ernest Nuwagaba, Commander Headquarter URDC, described the event as both a national milestone and a continental statement of Uganda’s commitment to peace, security, and stability.

Brig Gen Nuwagaba noted that Uganda, in collaboration with the African Union, has actively encouraged the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms, particularly from rebels and ex-combatants in Northern Uganda.

He added that Uganda’s hosting of the AU Peace and Security Council meetings in Kampala from October 2–3, 2025, underscores the nation’s leadership in advancing disarmament and promoting community security.

“Every firearm removed from circulation is a life potentially saved, a community made safer, and a step closer to an Africa that is peaceful, secure, and prosperous for all,” Brig Gen Nuwagaba noted.