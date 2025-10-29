Nandala Mafabi vows to shift Uganda’s leadership from barracks to boardroom in 2026 bid

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer, Nathan Nandala Mafabi has unveiled an ambitious plan to steer Uganda from military-dominated governance toward economic transformation and pledged to restore dignity to Ugandan families through fiscal discipline, education reform and health investment.

In a statement outlining his 2026–2031 presidential agenda, Mafabi described Uganda as “a proud nation rich in land, talent, and spirit,” but challenged the country to rethink its reliance on military might as a foundation for progress.

“For decades, we have relied on the strength of our soldiers to protect our borders and keep us safe. The courage of our men and women in uniform has served Uganda well,” Mafabi said.

However, the veteran legislator and fiscal policy analyst noted that national security cannot substitute for development.

“Let us be frank and honest with ourselves: the stockpiles of guns, tanks, and missiles no matter how powerful cannot feed a hungry child, cannot buy medicines for a sick mother, and cannot pay the debts that choke our economy. Security alone is not development,” he emphasized.

Mafabi argued that Uganda’s next phase of leadership must prioritize economic management over military control.

“When generals and military commanders run the affairs of state, we may have order; but order without opportunity leaves people in poverty. Today, Uganda needs a different kind of command, not commanders of war, but commanders of the economy,” he stated.

Declaring himself trained, experienced and committed, Mafabi said his economic expertise would be used to restore economic dignity to our people.

He promised to invest heavily in education, healthcare, and job creation through what he termed the Human Capital Development Commitment. Under this plan, the FDC candidate pledged to construct 87,000 new primary school classrooms to end overcrowding and ensure equal pay for all teachers, both arts and sciences. He also vowed to implement a national school feeding policy so that no child studies on an empty stomach.

Mafabi further promised to raise the Universal Primary Education (UPE) capitation grant to Shs200,000 per pupil and the Universal Secondary Education (USE) capitation grant to Shs500,000 per student. He said 200 new public secondary schools and 10 modern 20,000-capacity stadiums would be built across the country, alongside the distribution of free and tax-free sanitary pads for all teenage girls in schools.

On youth and sports development, Mafabi said every parish would get upgraded football pitches, and 10 national sports academies would be established to support all sporting disciplines. He added that all district hospitals would be upgraded to regional referral status, and regional hospitals to national referral level.

To improve healthcare access, Mafabi announced plans to launch a National Ambulance Service with vehicles stationed at every Health Centre IV and air ambulances for each of the four regions. He pledged to dedicate 10 percent of the national budget to the health sector and establish a National Health Insurance Fund where families would contribute only Shs20,000 per year.

He also promised housing for health workers near health facilities, rehabilitation centres for youth struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, and a loan scheme for all qualifying university students.

Mafabi clarified that his message was not anti-military, but rather a call for balance in national priorities.

“This is not a rebuke of those who protect us; it is a call to balance and dealing with primary problems because, at the end, even soldiers need hospitals, education, and salaries that are solved by finance,” he said.

Mafabi urged Ugandans to embrace competent and people-centered leadership.

“Fellow Ugandans, trust in competence. Trust in a plan that puts people first. Trust in leadership that will economically liberate Uganda and restore dignity to every family,” he declared.

He rallied, “Rise with me. Let us choose economic commanders who will build, nourish, and empower our nation. Together, we will fix the economy and put money back into the pockets of Ugandans.”