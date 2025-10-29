Tayebwa calls for action on social protection to safeguard Uganda’s vulnerable groups

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called for renewed commitment and practical action towards strengthening Uganda’s social protection systems, saying it is the surest way to build inclusive and resilient communities.

Speaking at the Social Protection National Dialogue 2025 held at Serena Hotel under the theme “Enhancing Access to Social Protection for Inclusive Socio–Economic Transformation,” Tayebwa urged stakeholders to translate discussions into tangible results that improve lives.

“As a social protection advocate, I always take every opportunity to add a strong voice to how important it is to our society. Today, I had that opportunity when I officiated at the Social Protection National Dialogue 2025,” Tayebwa said.

He applauded the government’s progress in expanding social protection coverage across the country, citing key interventions that have uplifted the lives of vulnerable citizens.

“We should be proud as a country because we have made significant strides; from the Senior Citizens Grant (SAGE) to new programmes like the proposed National Child Disability Benefit,” he noted.

Tayebwa highlighted the government’s efforts through livelihood programmes, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), which he said continue to empower individuals and promote community resilience.

He also revealed that the Cabinet had approved a proposal to lower the eligibility age for the Senior Citizens Grant from 80 to 65 years, a move expected to extend social security to more elderly Ugandans.

While commending the progress made, Tayebwa challenged policymakers and development partners to ensure that dialogue translates into measurable impact.

“I urged the participants to be intentional because many times, they meet and have great conversations, but fail to translate them into action. Moving from words to action is vital because the role of social protection cannot be underestimated in our continuously changing social and economic environment,” he emphasized.

The Deputy Speaker also reflected on Uganda’s changing social fabric, noting that traditional community support systems are weakening, leaving vulnerable groups more exposed.

“The family structure and communities are no longer as we once knew them, especially where communities used to offer support to those who need it. I grew up with my grandmother, and she used to receive a lot of support from community members,” Tayebwa shared.

He added that strengthening formal social protection systems is now essential to ensure that no Ugandan is left behind.

“Since this no longer happens as before, we must strengthen social protection systems that secure the well-being of all Ugandans who need them,” Tayebwa concluded.

The National Dialogue brought together policymakers, development partners, civil society actors, and social protection practitioners to review progress and explore strategies for expanding inclusive social protection coverage across Uganda.