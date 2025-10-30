Imprisoned Besigye and Lissu honoured as champions of democracy in Africa amid calls to protect political freedoms

incarcerated Ugandan and Tanzanian opposition leaders Kizza Besigye and Tundu Lissu have been recognized as Champions of Democracy in Africa by the Democracy Union of Africa Conference 2025.

Beisigye’s award was received by FDC President, Patrick Amuriat, and praised Besigye for his unwavering fight for democracy in Africa. He urged leaders to act for the release of Besigye & other political prisoners like Tindu Lissu.

Tundu Lissu’s award comes as Tanzania is voting for the president today amid growing criticism over the suppression of dissenting voices against President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government.

KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, Democratic Party Leader Justin Muturi and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo urged African States to uphold democratic values and respect the will of the people.

Lissu’s award was received on his behalf by CHADEMA Secretary General Deogratius Munishi, who read the imprisoned leader’s acceptance speech.

“In the past six months that I have been in this maximum-security prison, charged with treason for calling for reforms to our rotten electoral system, CHADEMA has been slapped with a ban on political activity,” Lissu stated in the speech, as read by Munishi.

Former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, after whom the awards are named, called on African nations to uphold democracy and reject authoritarian tendencies

“There are those who would rather have authoritarian rule, arguing that democracy is cumbersome and slows development. We still have much work to do to convince such people that democracy is the only sustainable path forward,” he noted.

Moi and Muturi echoed calls for the protection of democratic institutions emphasizing respect for sovereignty and the rule of law.

“It is time we rise against radical populist politics and ensure we respect the sovereignty of our nations,” said the KANU Chairman.

“All leaders in Africa must ensure that leadership is decided by the people,” Muturi chimed in.

Former President Akufo-Addo also condemned the recent wave of unconstitutional power takeovers witnessed across Africa. He paid tribute to the late Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his lifelong dedication to advancing democracy on the continent.

“He embodied the shared belief of all of us gathered here that democracy, however painful its process, remains our greatest hope,” said Akufo-Addo.

The late Former President Daniel Arap Moi was also honoured posthumously for his contributions to Africa’s development. The award was received by his son and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.