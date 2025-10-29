Police arrest 10 NUP supporters over attacks on officers in Lira

The Uganda Police Force has arrested ten supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) over violence and provocation against police officers during the ongoing presidential campaigns.

In a statement issued on October 29, 2025, police said that while most campaign activities have been peaceful, a section of NUP supporters has resorted to acts of aggression, vandalism and intimidation of security personnel.

“Certain individuals have developed a troubling habit of provoking the police with increasing levels of aggression that have now become intolerable. These negative elements have escalated their actions to damaging vehicles, assaulting officers, and causing chaotic scenes,” the statement read.

The arrests followed a violent incident in Lira City on October 28, 2025, when a group of NUP supporters allegedly attacked police officers trailing the convoy of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, from Lira to Alebtong District.

Police reported that the attackers punctured the tires of a police vehicle, confiscated its car key sensor, and stole two 20-litre jerry cans of diesel, a bag of clothes and a laptop.

“The group fabricated claims that the police vehicle was carrying a signal jammer disrupting their live broadcasts, a lie intended to cause chaos,” police said.

Ten suspects identified as Ssembusi Precious Paul, Bukenya Ismail, Lokoro Liberty, Nakabuye Mastura, Waiswa Raston, Nasozí Hope, Saliman Kagwa, Kamulegya Regan, Katamba Stephen, and Lubega Alison were arrested and detained at Lira City Central Police Station. A green Toyota Hiace drone, registration UA 933AU, was also impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Police said the case has been registered as malicious damage and robbery.

The statement also cited other violent incidents involving NUP supporters in various parts of the country. In Mayuge District on October 3, 2025, an officer covering a campaign rally was attacked and robbed of his phone. In Kyankwanzi District on October 8, a detective constable was assaulted during a campaign at Bikoma Primary School after being punched by a man identified among Kyagulanyi’s foot soldiers.

On October 21, police accused the NUP presidential candidate of defying an agreed campaign route in Kakumiro Town Council, leading to a standoff that left a police pickup truck damaged. Officers said they had to deploy a helicopter to contain the crowd. Another assault case was recorded in Busia District under CRB 1038/2025.

“We remain committed to providing security to all candidates but will not tolerate criminality and hooliganism. Candidates are cautioned against taking rallies to roadsides or trading centers, which is unacceptable,” the police statement warned.

The Uganda Police Force urged all political actors to conduct themselves peacefully, follow the law, and respect security arrangements throughout the campaign period.

“We urge all political actors to maintain civility and peace throughout the campaign period,” the statement further read.