Education Ministry awards gov’t loans to over 2,000 students for 2025/2026 academic year

The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced that a total of 2,047 students have successfully received government loans to pursue higher education in Uganda for the 2025/2026 academic year. The figure represents 28.8% of the 7,125 applications received, marking a 10% increase in applications compared to last year.

Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, 29, Dr. John C. Muyingo, State Minister for Higher Education, said that this year, out of 7,125 applicants, only 2,047 (28%) were successful. The demand for student loans has exponentially increased, outpacing the available resources.

The Ministry received 5,920 applications for undergraduate degree courses and 1,205 for diploma programs. Of the successful applicants, 1,186 (58%) are male and 861 (42%) are female, reflecting the positive impact of affirmative action for female students, which awards extra points to female applicants.

“The total number of female successful applicants this year was 861, up from 517 supported last academic year,” Dr. Muyingo added.

Education and engineering were the most popular fields among beneficiaries, with 513 students taking education courses and 440 in engineering programs. The loans also supported 45 students with disabilities, up from 29 last year.

“Loans were awarded to Persons With Disabilities on affirmative action to pursue either science or humanities programs,” Dr. Muyingo said.

The Ministry implemented a three-tier loan award selection model, considering district quotas and socioeconomic vulnerability.

“60% of the students were considered according to the district quota, while 40% were awarded based on their levels of social economic vulnerability using the proxy means test formula,” he explained.

Districts with traditionally low participation, such as Amudat, Buvuma, and Kalangala, also had successful applicants.

Loans cover tuition, functional and research fees, as well as aids and appliances for students with disabilities.

“The Ministry disburses loan funds directly to the tertiary institutions and not to the beneficiaries,” Dr. Muyingo noted.

The Minister called for increased funding for the program, saying, “There is therefore a need for this house to consider allocation of more funds, and this will curb the many complaints registered from the unsuccessful applicants.”

A total of 28 universities and other diploma-awarding institutions are participating in the scheme this academic year. The Ministry reported that the allocated budget of Shs7.83 billion, originally meant for 1,500 students, was able to fund 2,047 students due to cost efficiencies.

“This reform aligns student financing with Uganda’s broader education and skills development agenda and ensures that all regions of the country are represented,” Dr. Muyingo said.