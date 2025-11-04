Health Ministry responds to deworming scare in Ntungamo District

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement addressing reports of a deworming-related incident in Ntungamo District, assuring the public that all affected children received timely medical attention and are in stable condition.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 30, 2025, during a nationwide deworming exercise targeting children aged 1–14 years as part of the annual Child Days Plus (CDP) program. According to the Ministry, the exercise is aimed at reducing the burden of intestinal worms and bilharzia among children.

“The Child Days Plus is a Ministry of Health programme conducted every year in April and October to improve the health and wellbeing of children under five years,” the statement read.

The statement added, “It provides an integrated package of health services, including immunization, deworming, vitamin A supplementation, and health education.”

The Ministry confirmed that the reported incident took place at Kyamugasha Primary School in Ruhaama County, Ntungamo District. A number of children reportedly developed mild side effects after taking the deworming tablets, prompting concern among parents and local leaders.

“Preliminary findings indicate that some children experienced abdominal discomfort, nausea, and vomiting after receiving the tablets,” the Ministry said. “However, all affected children were promptly attended to by the district health team, and no severe or life-threatening reactions were reported.”

Dr. Daniel I. Kyabayinze, who signed the statement on behalf of the Director General of Health Services, emphasized that investigations had been initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A comprehensive investigation team has been instituted to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he noted. “The findings will inform necessary corrective actions to strengthen supervision and quality assurance in future health outreach activities.”

The Ministry expressed regret over the scare and extended sympathy to all affected families. “The Ministry of Health deeply regrets the incident and extends heartfelt apologies to all affected children, parents, and teachers. The safety and wellbeing of all Ugandans, especially children, remain our top priority,” the statement added.

In addition, the Ministry commended the Ntungamo District Health Team and medical staff at Itojo General Hospital, Rwashameire HC IV and Rubaare HC IV for their swift response that ensured all affected children received prompt medical care.

Dr. Kyabayinze reassured the public that the government remains committed to maintaining safety in all health programmes.

“The Ministry of Health reassures the public that all future health outreach and immunization activities will continue safely under strengthened oversight and quality assurance measures,” he said.