Spice Diana confirms management split, moves on with new team

Ugandan music star Spice Diana has formally confirmed a change in her management, marking the end of a long-running professional relationship with Source Management and its head, Mr. Rogers Lubega. The development, announced on her verified platforms, brings clarity to weeks of speculation within the entertainment industry about the singer’s next career move.

According to the singer, the management change takes effect immediately. She acknowledged having worked with Source Management for several years, a period during which her career experienced significant growth, producing chart-topping songs, major performances, and brand endorsements. Spice Diana expressed appreciation for the support and contribution she received during that time, describing the working relationship as an important chapter in her musical journey.

Crucially, the singer disclosed that all business matters between the two parties have now been fully resolved. These include the sharing of jointly acquired property and the establishment of royalty arrangements relating to her past music catalog. She emphasized that there are no outstanding claims between her and the former management, noting that both sides have chosen to move forward professionally.

Spice Diana also used the statement to distance herself from ongoing rumours and commentary surrounding the separation. She made it clear that she will not engage in speculation or defamatory narratives, cautioning the public and media that any information not released through her verified platforms should be treated as unofficial. She further indicated that any misuse of her name, image, or brand will be addressed through legal channels.

The singer revealed that she is now operating under new management as part of what she described as a fresh career direction. As we advance, all bookings, brand engagements, and professional communication will be handled exclusively through her official representatives and verified platforms, a move aimed at streamlining her business operations and protecting her brand.

Spice Diana thanked her fans, the media, sponsors and stakeholders in the music industry for their continued support throughout the transition. She hinted at an ambitious phase ahead, promising new music, performances and larger projects as she settles into the new management arrangement.

The announcement marks a significant moment in the career of one of Uganda’s most successful female artists. As Spice Diana enters this new chapter, industry observers will be watching closely to see how the management shift shapes her sound, business strategy, and presence on the regional and international music scene.