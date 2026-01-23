NRM’s John Okea secures second term as Tororo District LC5 chairperson

Tororo, Uganda — Incumbent Tororo District Local Council V (LC5) Chairperson John Okea of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been re-elected following the district chairperson elections held on January 22, 2026, according to official results.

The Tororo District Returning Officer, Caroline Kiconco Ikopit, declared Okea the winner after he polled 139,305 votes, overwhelmingly defeating his closest challenger, John Obbo, an independent candidate, who secured 31,826 votes.

Other candidates in the race included Gonza Paul of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who received 5,073 votes, and John Mike Oluka, who garnered 6,081 votes.

Okea’s decisive victory underscores the NRM’s entrenched political strength in Tororo District, where the ruling party has historically maintained a strong electoral foothold. The wide vote margin suggests broad support for the incumbent’s leadership and continuity in district governance.

Electoral officials reported that the voting, counting, and tallying processes were conducted without major incident, allowing for the timely announcement of results. The polls formed part of Uganda’s broader local government elections aimed at renewing district and municipal leadership across the country.

With the re-election secured, Okea is set to continue steering district administration, overseeing service delivery, and implementing central government programmes during his second term in office.