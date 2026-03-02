Ruparelia Group to unveil classical Kabira Country Club expansion

The Ruparelia Group is set to unveil an expansion of Kabira Country Club, a landmark development that is poised to elevate the standards of luxury hospitality and executive living in the capital.

Rising prominently in Bukoto, the new multi level complex represents one of the most ambitious upgrades in the club’s history. Long known as a premier destination for leisure, fitness and accommodation, Kabira is now positioning itself as a fully integrated lifestyle and business hub designed to meet the demands of a growing high end market.

The striking structure features bold geometric lines, expansive glass façades and terraced balconies that blend contemporary design with a relaxed tropical setting. The architecture maximizes natural light while offering sweeping views of Kampala’s greenery, reinforcing the resort inspired identity that has defined the property for years.

According to sources familiar with the project, construction has entered its final phase, with interior finishing works and landscaping progressing ahead of an official launch expected soon.

The expansion will introduce premium serviced apartments, executive suites, enhanced wellness facilities and upgraded conference amenities tailored to corporate clients, expatriates and long stay business travelers. By combining residential comfort with hotel grade services, the development is expected to strengthen Kampala’s position as a regional destination for conferences, investment and tourism.

Industry analysts say the move aligns with the Ruparelia Group’s continued investment in Uganda’s real estate and hospitality sectors, where demand for upscale accommodation and mixed use leisure facilities remains strong. The project is also anticipated to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity within the surrounding community.

As final touches are applied, anticipation is mounting among stakeholders eager to witness the official unveiling. With completion now imminent, Kabira Country Club stands ready to enter a new chapter defined by modern architecture, strategic expansion and renewed confidence in Kampala’s luxury hospitality landscape.