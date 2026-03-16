Stanbic Bank urges youth to tap into empowerment initiatives

Stanbic Bank Uganda has urged students and recent graduates to take advantage of youth empowerment initiatives aimed at equipping them with practical skills, strengthening their ambitions, and positioning them for opportunities after university.

Speaking at the closing of the Makerere Career Expo 2026 at Makerere University on March 13, the bank’s Head of Personal Banking, Israel Arinaitwe, said young people must actively seek opportunities that prepare them for the rapidly evolving labour market.

“What we’ve done as a bank, first and foremost, is to make sure that we are a youth-friendly bank. In fact, we are the only bank in this country that has a dedicated youth manager, Head of Youth. What that means is that someone is thinking about you and your future,” Arinaitwe said.

The Makerere Career Expo is a nationwide outreach initiative targeting universities and tertiary institutions to prepare young people for the changing world of work shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

Arinaitwe said the bank has partnered with several organisations to provide internship opportunities for students seeking hands-on experience before entering the job market.

“To help you finish university and gain practical skills, we’ve partnered with our clients to provide internship opportunities. Many of you told us that even before getting a job or starting a business, you need that first internship opportunity,” he said.

He added that financial institutions are willing to support viable business ideas from young entrepreneurs.

“Banks will finance a good idea and a good business plan. Start with an internship, finish university with the right training, and begin your journey towards entrepreneurship. As Stanbic, we are ready to provide different financing options for different businesses,” he said.

The expo brought together more than 50 employers, industry experts, and education partners to connect students with employment opportunities, global education pathways, and career development resources.

Held under the theme “Connecting Potential to Purpose: Partnerships for Sustainable Impact,” the career expo will take place across 14 universities and tertiary institutions between March 11 and April 21, 2026, supported by partners including Mastercard Foundation and National Social Security Fund Uganda.

Participants were exposed to scholarship opportunities, further education pathways, and career development resources such as CV writing workshops, training on elevator pitches, professional networking, guidance on international scholarships and visa processes, and masterclasses on freelancing, remote work, and thriving in the digital workspace.

Arinaitwe noted that thousands of graduates enter the job market every year, making it essential for students to prepare early.

“Every year, over 25,000 students graduate from universities and tertiary institutions across the country, yet the world of work is evolving every single day. We believe the Expo allows students to better understand these realities and prepare themselves for meaningful careers,” he said.

He added that the bank is also supporting young entrepreneurs through the Stanbic Business Incubator, which provides mentorship and hands-on training to help turn business ideas into sustainable ventures.

“Some of you are starting businesses in trade, and we will support you with financing to ensure that your ideas can be commercialised. Through the Stanbic Business Incubator, we equip young people with the practical skills needed to run successful businesses,” he said.

Delivering a keynote address, Paul Rumanda, Head of Human Resources at the Infectious Diseases Institute, urged students to align their talents with purpose.

“Purpose is what the world expects from you tomorrow, and sustainable impact only happens when your potential and purpose are bridged together,” Rumanda said.

Rumanda added,“Purpose isn’t just about a pay cheque. It’s about the problem that you’re uniquely qualified to solve. As HR leaders, we do not hire only for skills; we hire people whose values align with the mission of the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Fred Percy Kisa from the National Social Security Fund Uganda encouraged students to embrace artificial intelligence as a tool for productivity rather than fear it.

“It’s not machine versus human. It’s human plus machine versus human. The issue is not that machines are enemies or something to fear. Instead, we must use AI to improve productivity and research,” Kisa said.

The annual career expo has grown into one of Makerere University’s flagship initiatives aimed at preparing graduates for sustainable careers while strengthening partnerships between academia and industry.