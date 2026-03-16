Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils family-filled Easter Sunday brunch experience

Families and holidaymakers in Kampala will have an opportunity to celebrate Easter in style as Speke Resort Munyonyo prepares to host a vibrant Easter Sunday Brunch packed with entertainment, gourmet dining and activities for children.

Scheduled for Sunday, April 5, the festive brunch will take place at the resort’s Pool Pavilion, offering guests a relaxed lakeside atmosphere combined with a rich buffet and family-friendly entertainment.

According to the resort’s management, the Easter celebration is designed to bring families together through food, music, and interactive experiences that capture the spirit of the holiday.

Guests attending the brunch will enjoy a luxurious buffet featuring gourmet dishes, live cooking stations, and a wide variety of Easter-themed desserts. The event will also feature live entertainment including a band and a DJ to keep the festive mood throughout the afternoon.

Children are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the celebration, with organizers planning a range of activities such as an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a cookie counter, and a petting zoo. The activities are aimed at creating memorable experiences for families celebrating the holiday together.

Beyond the food and entertainment, visitors will also enjoy the resort’s scenic environment overlooking Lake Victoria, which management says makes it an ideal venue for special celebrations and family gatherings.

Participation in the Easter Sunday brunch is open to both residents and non-residents, with charges set at UGX 200,000 per adult and UGX 100,000 for children below 14 years.

In addition, the resort is offering accommodation packages starting from $139 for a full board single deluxe room, which includes access to the Sunday brunch, giving guests the option of extending their holiday experience.

The event is part of the resort’s effort to create seasonal experiences that combine hospitality, entertainment and family recreation in one destination.

Reservations and inquiries for the Easter celebration are currently open through the resort’s booking channels.