National Lotteries and Gaming Board sensitises Masindi students on dangers of underage betting

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has intensified its campaign against underage gaming by sensitising students in the Albertine region on the dangers of betting and gambling while still in school.

Through its Responsible Gaming team, the Board on Monday conducted awareness sessions at Masindi Secondary School and Masindi Army Secondary School, engaging learners in discussions about the risks associated with gaming and the importance of prioritising education.

During the session at Masindi Secondary School, students participated in interactive discussions where officials used real-life examples to illustrate how gaming can negatively affect young people’s mental focus and academic performance.

Speaking during the engagement, the head teacher of Masindi Secondary School, Agnes Nakazibwe warned students against allowing gambling activities to distract them from their studies.

“As a school, we need our learners to maintain a focused and disciplined mindset. If their attention becomes preoccupied with activities such as betting, it will inevitably affect their concentration and hinder their academic progress,” Nakazibwe said.

The sensitisation activities are part of the Board’s ongoing nationwide campaign aimed at curbing underage gaming and ensuring that minors are protected from gambling-related risks.

At Masindi Army Secondary School, which has a student population of more than 2,000 learners, the Responsible Gaming team also held an engaging session encouraging students to concentrate on their academic journey and make productive use of their time.

Teachers and officials urged learners to use their mobile phones for research, learning and personal development instead of engaging in distractions that could compromise their future.

A key message delivered to the students during the session was: “Tumia juhudi zako zote kuimarisha masomo yako,” a Swahili phrase meaning “Put all your effort into improving your studies.”

Officials emphasised that underage gaming can derail studies, affect discipline and negatively influence young minds if not addressed early.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has, in recent months, stepped up sensitisation programmes in schools across the country as part of its responsible gaming strategy aimed at protecting minors and promoting safe gaming practices in Uganda.