Equity Group records historic KShs75.5b profit amid regional expansion 

Equity Group Holdings Plc has reported its strongest financial performance on record, posting a 55 percent increase in profit after tax to KSh75.5 billion for the year ended 2025, up from KSh48.8 billion the previous year.

The Group attributed the growth to a successful strategic transformation, stronger regional contributions, and improved operational efficiency. Its balance sheet expanded to KSh1.97 trillion, while customer deposits rose to KSh1.46 trillion and net loans grew to KSh882.5 billion. The lender closed the year with 22.4 million customer accounts, supported by an expanded regional and digital network.

Revenue performance remained robust, with net interest income rising 17 percent to KSh126.9 billion, while non funded income grew to KSh90.8 billion. Total income increased to KSh217.7 billion. Efficiency gains saw the cost to income ratio improve to 51 percent from 58.2 percent, driven by increased use of digital channels and tighter cost management. Over 98 percent of transactions were conducted outside branches, with 88.4 percent processed digitally.

Loan loss provisions declined by 28 percent as asset quality improved, with non performing loan coverage strengthening to 67.7 percent.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi said the performance reflects the strength of the Group’s transformation strategy.

“The 2025 performance reflects the success of our deliberate transformation into a diversified, regional financial services group. We delivered strong profit growth by expanding and deepening our income streams, improving efficiency across the franchise, and strengthening the quality of our balance sheet,” he said.

“Our regional subsidiaries now contribute about half of our banking profitability, demonstrating the value of our pan African footprint and the resilience that comes from diversification,” he added.

The Board has recommended a dividend of KSh5.75 per share, amounting to KSh21.7 billion, up from KSh16 billion paid the previous year.

Equity Bank Kenya Limited recorded a 63 percent rise in profit after tax to KSh39.2 billion, supported by strong growth in interest income and reduced funding costs. Shareholders’ funds rose to KSh136.2 billion, while returns on assets and equity improved significantly.

Regional subsidiaries delivered strong growth and now account for about half of the Group’s profitability. Operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a 58 percent increase in profit after tax, while Uganda posted a sharp 500 percent rise. Rwanda and Tanzania also reported solid gains, supported by loan growth and expanding balance sheets.

The Group’s insurance business, Equity Insurance Group, sustained strong momentum, with gross written premiums increasing by 75 percent to KSh9.17 billion and profit before tax rising by 36 percent to KSh2.0 billion.

Beyond financial performance, the Group reported significant investment in social impact and sustainability initiatives, committing approximately KSh99.5 billion during the year. Through the Equity Group Foundation, over one million entrepreneurs were trained and more than 500,000 small businesses accessed credit worth KSh401 billion.

The Foundation also supported education, agriculture, healthcare, and climate initiatives, including scholarships, farmer training, and the planting of millions of trees across the region.

Looking ahead, Mwangi said the Group will continue executing its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, with a focus on digital innovation, financial inclusion, and regional expansion.

“Our focus is to build a future ready institution that is scalable, secure and impact led. We are investing in next generation digital and AI enabled capabilities to enhance customer experience, strengthen risk management, and extend access to affordable financial services,” he said.

The Group aims to expand its footprint to 15 countries and serve up to 100 million customers by 2030, positioning itself as a transformation finance institution driving inclusive growth across Africa.