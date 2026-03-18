Four arrested over robberies targeting bank clients in Nansana

Police in Nansana have arrested four suspects in connection with a string of robberies targeting bank clients.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, the arrests were made during operations conducted between March 10 and March 14, 2026, following intensified efforts to dismantle the criminal group behind the attacks.

“The Police at Nansana have registered a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigations into a series of robberies targeting bank clients within the area,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the suspects are believed to have been trailing individuals from banking halls before ambushing them and robbing them of cash and other valuables.

“The suspects are alleged to have been waylaying individuals returning from banking halls and robbing them of their cash and other valuables,” he added.

Police further revealed that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to involvement in multiple robberies, particularly around Base Hotel and other banking points within Nansana.

“During the interview, the suspects reportedly confessed to participating in several robbery incidents targeting bank clients, including those around Base Hotel and other banking points within Nansana,” Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group used crude weapons and quick escape methods to execute the crimes.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects have been carrying out the attacks while armed with pangas and using boda bodas as a means of transport to facilitate their quick escape from crime scenes,” he said.

Police say investigations are still ongoing to uncover the full scope of the network and to apprehend additional suspects who may still be at large.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of their criminal network and to apprehend any other accomplices still at large,”Owoyesigyire noted.

He urged the public, especially bank clients, to exercise caution when handling large sums of money.

“We urge members of the public, especially bank clients, to remain vigilant and to seek escort or use safer means when carrying large sums of money,”he said.

Police indicated that more details will be shared as the investigation progresses.