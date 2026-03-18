Three people drown in Lake Victoria as others remain missing

At least three people have been confirmed dead, while several others remain missing following a tragic boat accident on Lake Victoria near Bugoto landing site in Bukabooli Sub County, Mayuge District.



The yet-to-be-identified victims include one adult woman and two children, highlighting the devastating human toll of the incident. Authorities have also confirmed that four people were successfully rescued alive and are currently receiving medical attention, although their condition has not yet been publicly disclosed.

According to Busoga East Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha, the fatal incident occurred on Wednesday when a boat carrying an unspecified number of passengers capsized under circumstances that remain unclear. Preliminary reports suggest that the vessel may have been overloaded or encountered rough waters, though investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause.

Eyewitnesses at Bugoto landing site described scenes of panic and desperation as the boat overturned, throwing passengers into the water. Local fishermen and residents are said to have rushed to the scene in a bid to rescue those struggling in the lake, playing a critical role in saving the four survivors.

Police and marine rescue teams have since launched an intensive search and rescue operation, combing the waters for any additional survivors or bodies. The operation is being supported by local volunteers familiar with the area, as authorities race against time amid fears that more people could still be unaccounted for.

The number of passengers who were on board at the time of the accident remains unknown, complicating efforts to determine how many individuals are still missing. Officials have urged families with missing relatives to report to the nearest police stations to aid in identification and coordination of rescue efforts.

The incident once again raises concerns about water transport safety on Lake Victoria, where cases of overcrowding, lack of life jackets, and poor weather monitoring have often contributed to fatal accidents. Authorities have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of maritime safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as investigations continue and rescue operations progress.