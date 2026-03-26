IGG starts valuation of seized properties recovered from corrupt officials 

The Inspector General of Government, Aisha Batala Naluze has launched the valuation of 17 properties recovered from corrupt public officials in a bid to recover stolen public funds.

The exercise, being conducted by the Chief Government Valuer, is aimed at determining the reserve price for the eventual disposal of the assets.

During a site visit to one of the properties in Kitende along Entebbe Road in Wakiso District, Justice Naluze said the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to holding corrupt officials accountable through asset recovery.

“This process is part of our broader strategy to ensure that illegally acquired wealth is traced, recovered and returned to the public,” she said.

The visited property, formerly owned by a staff member of the Uganda National Roads Authority, was forfeited after investigations established that the official had underdeclared his assets by about Shs1.6 billion.

“In lieu of prosecution, the individual surrendered this property, which includes ten rental apartments,” she noted.

The apartments, located on Busiro Block 383 Plot 9726 land in Kitende, currently generate about Shs7 million in monthly rent. The funds are remitted to the IGG Asset Recovery Account held at the Bank of Uganda.

Justice Naluze praised investigators for what she described as diligent and professional work in uncovering illicit wealth.

“I commend our investigation teams for their dedication. We will continue tracing more assets to ensure that public resources lost through corruption are recovered,” she said.

The IGG said the ongoing process is part of its asset tracing and financial profiling strategy, which focuses on identifying and seizing properties acquired through corrupt means.

Of the 17 properties recovered so far, five are developed and already generating income, while 12 remain undeveloped. All the properties are currently managed by Knight Frank on behalf of the IGG.

The recovered assets have been secured either through court orders, voluntary forfeiture in exchange for leniency, or as a result of detailed investigations.

The IGG maintains that the recovery of such properties sends a strong signal that corruption can be detected and punished, and that the proceeds of illicit enrichment can be reclaimed for the benefit of the public.

“This should assure Ugandans that the fight against corruption is active and yielding results,”Justice Naluze said.