UNEB issues guidelines for Competency-Based Curriculum learners wishing to repeat senior four

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has issued new guidance for schools admitting learners who studied under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and wish to repeat Senior Four (S.4).

The move comes after a surge of applications from candidates who sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams in 2024 and 2025 or who completed Senior Three (S.3) but were unable to progress.

Speaking from the Board’s Ntinda offices, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odong emphasized the need for structured reintegration of these learners.

“Schools are continuing to receive learners who wish to repeat S.4 or resume studies after completing S.3 under the CBC. Head teachers are guided to admit them, provided they meet the requirements we have set,” Odong said.

UNEB outlined that repeaters must attend S.4 classes for 2026 and be assessed at school. Their Continuous Assessment scores for Activities of Integration and Subject Achievement for Terms One and Two must be compiled and submitted to the Board.

Additionally, S.3 learners resuming studies are required to continue with their project work for implementation, reporting, and dissemination, which will also be assessed by UNEB.

Odong noted that candidates should maintain the subjects they registered for in S.3 and schools must adhere to the submission timelines stipulated in our February circular.

UNEB is committed to ensuring that learners transitioning from the CBC are given an opportunity to complete their secondary education in a structured and regulated manner.

For further details, head teachers are required to contact UNEB via the Ntinda or Kyambogo offices or through the Board’s official email channels.