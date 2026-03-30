ACR2025: Crime drops by 10.2% but domestic violence, theft  cases remain high

Uganda’s overall crime rate declined by 10.2 percent in 2025, with 196,405 cases reported compared to 218,715 in 2024, according to the Annual Crime Report released by the Uganda Police Force at Naguru headquarters.

Releasing the report, Abbas Byakagaba attributed the decline to strengthened coordination among security agencies and improved policing strategies.

“In 2025, a total of 196,405 cases were reported to the Police, compared to 218,715 cases in 2024. This represents a 10.2 percent reduction in reported cases,” Byakagaba said.

He added that improved interagency collaboration under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces has significantly enhanced law enforcement capacity across the country.

The report shows that out of the total cases reported, 115,301 were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, with 79,291 cases taken to court.

“A total of 24,899 cases resulted in convictions, leading to 31,732 persons being convicted and sentenced, while 43,551 cases remain under trial,” Byakagaba noted.

Despite the overall decline, police highlighted that core crime categories such as theft, assault and domestic violence continue to dominate the crime landscape.

Theft remained the most reported offense, although it dropped by 8.4 percent to 56,360 cases. Assault cases reduced by 10.8 percent to 26,366, while domestic violence declined by 12.2 percent to 12,361 cases in 2025.

Police further reported a decline in sex related offenses, which dropped from 14,425 cases in 2024 to 12,606 in 2025, representing a 6.4 percent decrease.

“Both domestic violence and sex related offences registered declines, reflecting ongoing interventions, although they remain prevalent in our communities,” police noted.

Economic and corruption related crimes also reduced, with 11,548 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 13,132 in 2024, pointing to improved accountability measures within institutions.

Fraud cases, particularly obtaining money by false pretences, dropped to 8,455, while robbery cases slightly reduced to 7,863. Break ins declined by 12.5 percent to 11,818, and criminal trespass cases fell by 15.7 percent to 6,467.

Homicide cases recorded a slight reduction to 4,238 in 2025, reflecting marginal progress in addressing violent crime.

However, police raised concern over a sharp rise in political and electoral related offenses, which surged to 800 cases in 2025 compared to just 105 cases in 2024.

Tom Magambo attributed the increase to heightened political activity during the election period.

“Most of these incidents were registered during Parliamentary elections, although recent elections have been among the most peaceful, especially in Kampala, with no widespread violence,” Magambo said.

He also commended the dedication of investigators despite the declining crime figures.

“Despite the significant reduction in crime, I have witnessed the unwavering resolve of officers who remain fully committed whenever incidents occur and persist until cases are thoroughly investigated and resolved,” he added.

The report further highlights progress in combating narcotics related crimes, which dropped by 30 percent from 2,240 cases in 2024 to 1,569 in 2025. However, police warned that drug abuse among youth remains a growing concern.

“While the reduction is notable, rising drug abuse among young people in schools and communities remains a key area for intervention,” police cautioned.

Child related offenses also declined by 14.3 percent from 9,408 cases in 2024 to 8,064 in 2025.

On terrorism, 8 cases were recorded in 2025, down from 26 the previous year, although authorities warned that the threat remains significant.

Fire incidents and rescue operations also reduced significantly. A total of 1,310 incidents were recorded in 2025 compared to 1,595 in 2024, representing a 31.3 percent decrease.

“In 2025, 1,270 fire incidents were attended to, representing 96.9 percent response rate,” Byakagaba said.

Meanwhile, traffic and road safety data showed a sharp decline in traffic related offenses by 24.4 percent, dropping to 322,441 cases from 426,432 in 2024. However, fatalities from road crashes continued to rise, highlighting ongoing challenges in road safety enforcement.

Police leadership emphasized that the decline in overall crime reflects the impact of intelligence led operations, improved command structures and growing community policing efforts.

“This progress is a result of strengthened systems, better coordination and increased community engagement in crime prevention,” Byakagaba said.

Despite the positive trends, the report shows persistent challenges, particularly in domestic violence, corruption and emerging threats such as political related offenses and drug abuse, which continue to require sustained intervention from both government and communities.