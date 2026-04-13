KAPATU promoters dismiss NCHE claims, say Karamoja University project meets all requirements

Promoters of the Karamoja Peace and Technology University (KAPATU) have strongly dismissed claims by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) that the project has stalled, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

In a detailed response, KAPATU officials said remarks made by NCHE Executive Director Mary J. N. Okwakol before Parliament’s Education Committee last week were intended to undermine the establishment of the institution.

“The promoters of KAPATU take very strong exception to these false allegations that are deliberately designed to mislead H.E. the President of Uganda, Parliament, the NCHE and all stakeholders,” the statement reads.

Prof. Okwakol had told legislators that the university project had stalled after failing to meet accreditation requirements, citing governance concerns and alleging that the Catholic-founded initiative had resisted applying for private university status.

However, KAPATU promoters insist the project is fully compliant with the law and has met all conditions set under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

“The establishment of KAPATU is in strict compliance with the provisions of the law, and the promoters have fully complied with the conditions set out in the Letter of Interim Authority issued by NCHE,” the statement adds.

The promoters further revealed that substantial financial and infrastructural investments have already been secured to support the university’s launch.

“For avoidance of doubt, the promoters have mobilised enough funds, including Shs30 billion donated by H.E. the President, and secured commitments from international development partners worth over Shs1.2 trillion for infrastructure and water provision in Karamoja,” the statement notes.

They added that the university already has essential facilities in place, including a functional library, lecture halls, staff accommodation, security systems, and more than 150 acres of land for expansion.

“This by far exceeds the minimum requirements set out under the law for establishment of a private university. As a matter of fact, no university in Uganda has ever started with these resources,” the promoters said.

KAPATU also rejected claims that it had refused to apply for private university status, clarifying that it formally applied for a provisional licence as a private institution in October 2025 and has since undergone verification by NCHE.

“It is therefore disingenuous… to state before Parliament that KAPATU has refused to become a private institution,” the statement says.

On the role of the Catholic Church, the promoters maintained that its involvement is lawful and protected under both Ugandan legislation and Canon Law.

“Section 27 of the Act permits the Catholic Church to participate in founding a university. It is therefore wrong to suggest that the Church is prohibited by law from acting as a foundation body,” they said.

The statement also defended the appointment of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Jessica Rose Epel Alupo as founding Chancellor and Deputy Chancellor respectively, saying their roles are legally sound and beyond the jurisdiction of NCHE.

“There is no legal impediment to these appointments under any law, and the positions are non substitutable,” the promoters stated.

KAPATU leaders accused some actors within government institutions of attempting to frustrate the project.

“The false allegations… fit in a deliberately calculated pattern of distortion by some actors… aimed at failing all efforts towards the realisation of the first ever university in Karamoja Region,” the statement adds.