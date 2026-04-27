Housing Finance Bank records Shs85.4b profit as assets hit Shs2.7t in 2025 performance

Housing Finance Bank has reported a robust financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting a 20 percent increase in profit after tax to Shs85.4 billion, up from Shs71.1 billion recorded in 2024.

The bank’s total assets grew by 15 percent to Shs2.70 trillion, while customer deposits rose by 14 percent to Shs1.95 trillion, signaling growing public confidence in the institution. Net loans and advances also increased by 11 percent to Shs1.20 trillion, driven by sustained lending to households, businesses, and key sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the results, Board Chairperson Josephine N. Mukumbya attributed the performance to strong governance and disciplined execution of strategy.

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased with the Bank’s performance in 2025, which underscores the resilience of our business model and our commitment to financing a sustainable future for all,” she said.

She added, “The Board has ensured that this growth is delivered responsibly, within a robust governance and risk management framework, and aligned to our High Impact Goals.”

Mukumbya emphasized that the bank remains focused on advancing financial inclusion, affordable housing, enterprise development, and sustainable finance as key drivers of long-term value.

Managing Director Michael K. Mugabi said the results reflect effective implementation of the bank’s purpose-driven strategy.

“The 2025 financial year reflects strong execution and continued progress in advancing our purpose. Our performance was driven by portfolio growth, improved operational efficiency, and deepened customer engagement,” he noted.

“These results highlight the growing relevance of our solutions in supporting individuals, households, and businesses across Uganda,” Mugabi added.

The bank’s growth was anchored in the execution of its 2023–2027 strategic plan, through which it expanded outreach and deepened impact across the country. During the year, the bank reached over 8 million Ugandans through digital lending channels, supported more than 2,500 households to access housing, and financed over 4,200 enterprises.

It also extended funding to more than 2,000 SACCOs under the Parish Development Model, reinforcing its role in supporting grassroots economic transformation.

In housing finance, the bank strengthened its position through solutions such as Zimba Mpola Mpola, enabling thousands of customers to build homes progressively in line with their income levels. On the enterprise side, initiatives including the Agricultural Credit Facility and the Small Business Recovery Fund boosted business resilience and recovery.

The bank further advanced Shs56 billion towards agro-industrialisation, aligning its operations with national development priorities and supporting value chain growth.

To enhance accessibility, Housing Finance Bank expanded its branch network with new outlets in Masaka, Soroti, and Nansana, bringing its total to 21 branches nationwide. At the same time, continued investment in digital banking platforms improved service delivery and customer convenience.

The bank also strengthened its governance and risk management credentials, attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification, a key benchmark in information security, while advancing efforts toward full sustainable finance certification by embedding environmental, social, and governance principles in its operations.

Looking ahead, Mugabi said the bank is well-positioned to sustain growth and expand its impact.

“With a strong balance sheet, growing customer base, and clear strategic direction, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory and expand our impact,” he said.