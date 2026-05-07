Nile Star Bus operations suspended after deadly Nwoya crash, report reveals 56 deaths in one year

The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended the operations of Nile Star Bus Limited for 30 days following a fatal road crash in Nwoya District that left at least seven people dead on May 4, 2026.

The suspension, which takes effect today at 6pm, was announced by the State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama who cited a worrying pattern of repeated fatal crashes involving the company over the past year.

“Following the fatal road crash in Nwoya District involving a Nile Star Bus, which claimed at least seven lives, government has taken a firm decision to suspend the operations of Nile Star Bus Limited for 30 days with immediate effect from 6pm today,” Byamukama said.

He revealed that government data covering the period between May 2025 and May 2026 shows a disturbing trend of repeated crashes linked to the same bus company.

“We have made statistics for the last one year. From May 2025 to May 2026, these Nile Star buses have caused 11 accidents across various locations. In these accidents, 56 lives have been lost and 91 people are currently nursing injuries, some with broken arms and legs. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The Minister added that the pattern of crashes shows systemic failure and disregard for road safety standards.

“We cannot allow this trend to continue. Eleven accidents in one year, 56 lives lost, and 91 injured is not just a coincidence. It is a serious safety concern that requires immediate intervention,” he emphasized.

Authorities also raised concerns about one of the drivers allegedly linked to multiple incidents, accusing him of reckless and impaired driving behavior.

“The driver in question is a 64-year-old man who was previously dismissed in Waiwai over allegations of overdrinking. He has been linked to crashes in Kisumiat, Oriyo, and Kakira. Passengers had earlier suspected he was under the influence of intoxicants, but their complaints were ignored,” Byamukama said.

The Minister confirmed that the driver, identified as Mandela Kasimu, is currently in police custody.

“Mandela Kasimu is currently detained at Moyale Police Station. He will be processed and prosecuted. We believe justice will take its course,” he said.

Byamukama further stressed that while court remains the only authority with powers to cancel driving permits, government is pushing for reforms to strengthen road safety enforcement.

“Only courts have the power to withdraw driving licences, but we are engaging stakeholders including Parliament and Cabinet to consider empowering the licensing authority to act faster in such cases. Dangerous drivers should not continue operating freely on our roads,” he noted.

He dismissed claims that poor road conditions were responsible for the crashes, insisting that driver discipline remains the major cause of road accidents.

“It is not about bad roads. The problem is discipline. We are investing heavily in road safety, but accidents continue because of human behavior,” he said.

The Minister also called for accountability from transport operators, including compensation for victims and public apologies to affected families.

“Taxis and bus companies must take responsibility. Those who cause accidents should compensate families who lost their loved ones and also come out publicly to apologize to the nation,” he said.

He added that even if courts release the accused driver, he will not be allowed to operate any bus in Uganda for the remainder of his professional driving period.

“Even if court releases him, he will not drive any bus in this country again, whether privately or publicly. We are taking a firm stand on road safety,” Byamukama noted.