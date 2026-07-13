Besigye insists legal representation must be resolved before treason trial opens

KAMPALA, Uganda — Monday, July 13, 2026-Proceedings in the high-profile treason case against four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye were on Monday dominated by arguments over legal representation, with the veteran opposition leader urging the High Court to first determine who is entitled to represent him before the case proceeds.

Addressing the court, Besigye argued that the dispute over his legal team is a constitutional issue that directly affects his right to a fair hearing. He maintained that the court should not embark on the substantive trial until the matter has been conclusively resolved.

Besigye and his co-accused, Hajj Obeid Lutale, are charged with treason and misprision of treason. The pair denies all the charges.

The defence told the court that the accused has consistently sought to be represented by a team led by Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Ugandan lawyer Erias Lukwago. According to the defence, the right to counsel of one’s choice is a cornerstone of criminal justice and should be addressed before any evidence is presented.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the accused already has legal representation and that the criminal proceedings should continue without further procedural delays.

The disagreement over legal representation has become one of the central issues in the case, following previous court sessions in which the accused declined to proceed in the absence of members of their preferred legal team. That dispute also contributed to the dismissal of their application for bail.

The High Court is expected to issue directions on the representation question before fixing the next stage of the proceedings. Its decision could have significant implications for the management of the treason trial and the interpretation of an accused person’s right to legal counsel in complex criminal cases.

The case continues to attract widespread public attention because of Besigye’s long-standing role in Uganda’s opposition politics and the gravity of the charges he faces.