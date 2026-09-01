Mafia hide behind court and distorted media reports to defy Museveni directive on BoU fraud

The ongoing court proceedings at the High Court involving the Bank of Uganda/Ministry of Finance official in the fraud case have stagnated despite the Directorate of Public Prosecutions stating that they have enough evidence against the accused.

Appearing in court yesterday, the state attorney for the DPP stated that the only available evidence was the Auditor General’s report, which they have.

However, despite President Yoweri Museveni advise that the matter be reinvestigated, according to him, he had credible evidence that the wrong people were being charged.

Nevertheless, there are allegations that some ‘people’ fear reinvestigations, and at yesterday’s court session, the DPP submitted only the Auditor General’s report that had earlier been provided as additional evidence. The Principal requested additional evidence to be submitted to court.

The President, through the head of the Public Service and the Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, wrote and advised the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, to lift the interdiction of the affected staff, but has also ignored the directive.

According to sources within, those opposed to the reinvestigation will reveal the fraudsters behind the Shs60 billion syndicate. However, for the mafia, it is to buy time, but sources close to power indicate that their time is up.

“If they continue these games of theirs, you will see drastic decisions. Intelligence has gathered enough evidence, including various recordings, both visual and audio transactions to conclude that there is more. Some individuals who insist on having this case prolonged will take drastic actions.