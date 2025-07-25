UPDF refutes claims of misconduct in ongoing Operation Harmony

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed recent allegations circulating on social media and in some local reports, which suggest that security personnel involved in Operation Harmony have engaged in misconduct and that some officers have been arrested.

In a statement issued by UPDF Spokesperson, Major General Felix Kulaigye the army clarified that the operation spearheaded by the 5 Infantry Division is proceeding lawfully, peacefully and in strict compliance with presidential directives and existing legal frameworks regarding the Balaalo settlements in Northern Uganda.

“Operation Harmony, led by the 5th Infantry Division of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), continues to make steady progress,” said Maj. Gen. Kulaigye.

He added, “The operation is being conducted in coordination with local authorities and other security agencies, in line with Presidential directives concerning the lawful presence of the Balaalo in the region.”

Dismissing the allegations as deliberate misinformation, Kulaigye made it clear that no UPDF officer participating in the operation has been arrested, nor has there been any breach of professional conduct.

“Recent claims circulating in the public domain alleging misconduct by security personnel are false. No officer participating in Operation Harmony has been arrested. All deployed personnel remain fully committed to their duties and are executing their responsibilities with professionalism and impartiality,” he stated.

The UPDF further condemned what it termed as propaganda aimed at inciting ethnic tensions, undermining the credibility of the security forces, and misleading the public.

“Unfortunately, a few individuals and groups appear to be deliberately spreading misinformation intended to incite ethnic tension, intimidate security personnel, and mislead the public. This form of propaganda undermines public trust and risks stirring unnecessary conflict,” he noted.

According to the statement, all evictions related to the Balaalo issue are being carried out peacefully, under consultation with local leaders, and within the legal framework. The army reiterated its commitment to professionalism and the rule of law.

He said, “All evictions are being conducted peacefully, in consultation with local leaders, and strictly within the boundaries of the law. The security forces remain focused on maintaining public order and preventing violence or unlawful activity.”

Citizens were urged to report any legitimate grievances through the proper channels, including local leaders and authorised security officers.

Kulaigye encouraged members of the public to report any concerns through recognized and lawful channels, including local leadership structures and authorized security representatives. Noting, “Senior UPDF officers are stationed at designated collection centres and are working closely with District Security Committees to address legitimate grievances.”

Maj. Gen. Kulaigye emphasized that the UPDF will not be derailed by falsehoods or intimidation and reaffirmed the army’s dedication to implementing government policy with transparency, respect for human rights, and discipline.

“Operation Harmony will not be distracted by misinformation. The UPDF remains committed to executing government policy with discipline, transparency, and unwavering respect for peace and the rule of law.”

Operation Harmony, which targets illegal grazing and land occupation issues linked to the Balaalo herders in Northern Uganda, has been under close public scrutiny, with both praise and concern raised by stakeholders. The UPDF’s latest statement appears aimed at reassuring the public and affirming that the army is acting in the national interest and within legal limits.