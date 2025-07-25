KIU named top private University in Uganda and East Africa

Kampala International University (KIU) has once again solidified its position as Uganda’s leading private institution, maintaining its status as the number one private university in the country and across the East African region.

This recognition comes from the July 2025 edition of the Webometrics World Ranking of Universities, a globally respected evaluation that measures academic web presence, research impact, and openness.

In the national rankings, KIU also held firm as Uganda’s second-best university overall, trailing only Makerere University, the country’s oldest public institution. Notably, Makerere has recently faced criticism following a dip in its global rankings.

“We are immensely proud of this consistent recognition from Webometrics,” said Prof. Mohammed Ngoma, the Vice-Chancellor of KIU.

“Maintaining our leadership is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It reflects our strategic investments in digital infrastructure, cutting-edge research, and a vibrant online presence that makes our academic output accessible globally.”

Prof. Muhammad Ngoma, Vice Chancellor, Kampala International University.

Other top-ranking institutions in the country include Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), which claimed third place nationally, followed by Gulu University, Kyambogo University, and Kabale University.

With over 50 universities now operating in Uganda, both public and private, the competition for academic excellence and global recognition is more intense than ever. As digital innovation and research become central to university competitiveness, KIU’s consistent top performance highlights its forward-thinking approach and commitment to quality education.

This latest Webometrics recognition further validates KIU’s continued investment in technology, digital learning platforms, and research output—critical pillars for universities seeking visibility and credibility on the international stage.