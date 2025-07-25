We have no mandate to remove Ms. Kateregga from family premises – Police clarifies

The Uganda Police Force has distanced itself from a family dispute involving renowned academic Prof. Badru Kateregga and his wife, Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga, stating categorically that it has no legal authority to evict her from their matrimonial home.

The clarification was issued in a strongly worded statement released by the Police Headquarters following widespread media reports and social media commentary accusing police of inaction in the matter.

“The Uganda Police Force has seen a statement circulating in social media and other media outlets concerning a dispute between Prof. Badru Kateregga and his wife, Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga in which they drag the police in their family dispute,” reads the statement dated July 25, 2025.

Police added, “In view of the public interest and the allegations made by Prof. Badru Kateregga, we wish to provide the following clarification.”

Police confirmed that the domestic conflict was formally brought to their attention on November 7, 2024, and that a full investigation was conducted under reference CID HQRS/GEF 306/204.

“The matter was fully investigated and the case file was submitted to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and legal guidance,” police said.

Following this review, the ODPP advised on February 18, 2025 that the dispute is a civil matter, primarily concerning property ownership and management and should be resolved through the courts of law, not police intervention.

“The above position has since been communicated to both conflicting parties through their lawyers,” police noted.

Police added, “The expectation by Prof. Kateregga that police or CID in particular, has powers to remove Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga from the premises is outside our mandate.”

Police emphasized that only a competent court of law has the authority to alter the possession or occupancy of disputed property.

“The alteration of possession of property under dispute can only be effected by a court order. Any request to act outside of this legal framework, or in the absence of a court order, cannot be entertained,” the statement added.

In reinforcing its legal limits, the Force cautioned against any misconceptions about its role in civil disputes.

Police noted, “Any notion that the police can override the opinion of the ODPP or carry out actions contrary to established legal procedures is unfounded.”

The Uganda Police Force reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and encouraged both Prof. Kateregga and Mrs. Kateregga to pursue lawful avenues to resolve their differences.

“As custodians of the law, the Uganda Police can only act within the boundaries of the law. We work in close collaboration with other institutions, such as the ODPP, whose advice and directives we adhere to without deviation,” the statement concluded.

This development brings clarity to a dispute that has attracted significant public interest, especially given Prof. Kateregga’s high-profile academic and business career.