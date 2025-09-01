Uganda to host 1st Regional Ministerial Conference on East African Higher Education at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Uganda is set to host the 1st Regional Ministerial Conference on the East African Common Higher Education Area (EACHEA) scheduled for September 9–11, 2025 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The premier conference will be convened by the Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni under the theme “Enhancing the EAC Regional Integration Through Harmonised Higher Education Systems for Sustainable Development in East Africa.”

According to organisers, the conference will bring together higher education stakeholders from the eight East African Community (EAC) member states to deliberate on key issues such as harmonising higher education systems, promoting academic mobility and strengthening regional cooperation.

Professor Mary J. N. Okwakol, the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education emphasized the significance of this gathering.

“This is the first time East Africa is hosting a ministerial-level conference dedicated to building a common higher education area. It provides a historic opportunity for us to shape the future of education in the region,” she noted.

She further highlighted the expected impact of the deliberations.

“Through harmonised systems, we aim to ensure that qualifications are recognised across borders, making it easier for students, lecturers, and researchers to move freely and contribute to development across East Africa,” Prof. Okwakol explained.

The conference is jointly organised by the EAC Forum for CEOs of Councils/Commissions for Higher Education and the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA).

Prof. Okwakol encouraged broad participation from education leaders, policymakers, and academic institutions.

“We welcome all stakeholders to register and be part of this transformative dialogue. The outcomes of this conference will have a lasting impact on the future of higher education and regional integration,” she added.