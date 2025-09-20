EC adjusts MPs nominations, presidential campaign timelines ahead of NAM conference

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced changes to the nomination dates for Parliamentary Elections and the commencement of campaign activities for Presidential candidates, citing Uganda’s hosting of a major international summit.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission revealed that the nomination of candidates for Parliamentary Elections, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs) such as youths, persons with disabilities, workers, and older persons, has been moved from 15th – 16th October 2025 to 22nd – 23rd October 2025.

According to the EC, the adjustment was unavoidable given the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-term Review Conference, which Uganda will host in mid-October.

“This adjustment is necessitated by Uganda’s role as host of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-term Review Conference, an international engagement that will bring together Uganda government officials, legislators, and representatives from NAM member states and international agencies,” the Commission stated.

The conference, slated for 15th and 16th October 2025, is expected to draw the attention of several key government institutions in charge of planning, security, and diplomatic coordination.

“In light of this, and to facilitate participation, administrative efficiency, and national focus during the international event, the Commission has adjusted the nomination period to the above new dates,” the EC added.

The Commission also issued an updated timetable for the Presidential elections. Nomination of Presidential candidates will take place between 23rd – 24th September 2025, followed by harmonisation of campaign programmes from 25th – 27th September 2025. Campaigns will officially begin on 29th September 2025 and run until 12th January 2026.

For Parliamentary and Local Government candidates, campaigns will run from 10th November 2025 to 12th January 2026, while polling for all categories of election including Presidential, Parliamentary, Local Government Councils, and Special Interest Groups will be conducted between 12th January and 9th February 2026.

The EC emphasized that the adjustments are meant to ensure smooth coordination of both the electoral process and Uganda’s international obligations.