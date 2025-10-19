FUFA Suspends new format for 2025/2026 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season

Kampala, Uganda – The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee has suspended the proposed new format for the 2025/2026 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season. The decision was made following extensive consultations with Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs, league sponsors, and the UPL Board.

According to a statement from FUFA, the suspension is aimed at giving all football stakeholders more time to fully understand and align with the new reforms proposed under the revised competition structure.

The committee cited Rule 14:4-12 of the FUFA Competition Rules 2025, which was to guide the implementation of the changes. However, that rule will now not apply for the upcoming season.

“This decision is in the best interest of the game. It allows for broader sensitisation and engagement with all parties involved,” FUFA said.

Stakeholders had expressed concerns about the limited time available to implement the reforms effectively, with some clubs reportedly requesting more clarity on how the new format would affect competition fairness and logistics.