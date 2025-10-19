Top 6 Ugandan songs dominating the music chart this week

Kampala, Uganda – Uganda’s vibrant music scene continues to deliver hits that resonate with fans both locally and in the diaspora. From party anthems to thought-provoking ballads, this week’s chart features a diverse mix of collaborations and solo performances. Below are the six top-performing songs currently trending across airwaves and digital platforms:

Zambele – Da Agent ft IDC

Known for his lyrical agility, Da Agent teams up with IDC to deliver “Zambele,” a gritty and energetic track that showcases street life and lyrical prowess. Its punchy beats and fast-paced flow have made it a fan favorite, especially among hip-hop lovers. Sente za Pill – Kin Bella & Nandor Love

This catchy collaboration blends Afrobeat with dancehall, tackling themes of love and money. “Sente za Pill” has quickly become a hit on TikTok and local radio, with many fans praising its relatable lyrics and infectious hook. Chikicha – Gloria Bugie & B2C

A perfect fusion of vocals and rhythm, “Chikicha” brings together rising star Gloria Bugie and the ever-popular B2C trio. The track’s upbeat tempo and flirtatious lyrics make it a go-to party song this week. Nakiriiza – Spice Diana & Vyroota

This emotional duet by Spice Diana and Vyroota explores themes of trust and reconciliation in relationships. “Nakiriiza” stands out for its heartfelt lyrics and the chemistry between both artists, earning it significant rotation on mainstream radio. Mirembe – King Saha

King Saha returns with “Mirembe,” a soulful track that speaks of peace, unity, and healing. Known for his smooth vocals and deep lyrics, Saha delivers a timely message that resonates deeply with his audience. Uganda Empya – Sir Mathias Walukaga

This patriotic song highlights Uganda’s potential and calls for unity and progress. Known for his kadongo kamu style, Sir Mathias uses “Uganda Empya” to reflect on the country’s journey while urging leaders to fulfill their promises.

These six tracks define Uganda’s current musical landscape — diverse, expressive, and culturally rich. As fans continue to stream and support local talent, the competition for the top spot only gets more exciting.