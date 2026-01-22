Auditor General seeks Shs2.4b to train citizens in the fight against corruption

The Office of the Auditor General has petitioned Parliament to allocate Shs2.4 billion in the next financial year to launch a public engagement programme intended to equip citizens with skills to detect corruption and misuse of government resources.

The request was presented by the Assistant Auditor General for Corporate Affairs, Stephen Kateregga, during an appearance before Parliament’s Finance Committee on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, as the office defended its National Budget Framework Paper for the 2026/27 financial year.

Kateregga explained that the proposed funding would support efforts to bring ordinary Ugandans into the audit process, saying citizen involvement would deepen oversight, improve accountability, and reinforce anti-corruption initiatives.

“We want to implement an initiative that allows citizens to participate in our audit processes. Other audit institutions are already doing this, and it has proved effective in ensuring that audit work delivers real impact. That is why we are seeking Shs2.4 billion for this programme,” Kateregga told the committee.

However, the proposal attracted skepticism from some legislators, who questioned the need to spend public funds teaching citizens how to identify corruption when the Auditor General’s reports consistently highlight widespread mismanagement of public finances.

Otuke County MP Paul Omara challenged the office to demonstrate the practical outcomes of its audit work, particularly in light of persistent corruption across government agencies.

“I have noted that you have conducted about 285 forensic investigations and special audits. When we talk about forensic audits, it usually means large sums of money are involved. Can you inform this committee whether these reports have led to prosecutions or recovery of funds?” Omara asked.