Empty Polling Stations and slow start mark Uganda’s local government elections

Kampala, January 22, 2026-Uganda’s local government elections — held today to choose district chairpersons, councillors, mayors, and the Lord Mayor of Kampala — opened with many polling stations largely empty and voting delayed in several areas, according to early reports.

Across parts of Kampala, including Nakawa Division, election officials were unable to begin voting at the scheduled 7 a.m. start time because too few voters had arrived to meet the minimum number required to witness the opening of ballot materials. As a result, officials at several polling centres remained on standby with ballot boxes and registers unused well into the morning.

Similarly, in Luwero, just a handful of voters were present at some polling stations during the mid‑morning hours, leaving election staff waiting for turnout to pick up.

The slow start at many stations comes on the heels of the January 15 presidential and parliamentary elections, which recorded a voter turnout of about 52.5 %, one of the lowest in decades and a potential indicator of broader disengagement in the electoral process.

Why the Low Early Turnout?

Political analysts say local government elections in Uganda typically attract lower participation than national contests. This trend — reinforced today — suggests persistent voter fatigue, especially so soon after the general election, and lingering scepticism about whether voting results in meaningful change.

Despite the slow start, local leadership positions remain highly significant. Elected councillors, mayors, and chairpersons are responsible for service delivery, local planning, community representation, and urban management — roles that have direct impact on citizens’ daily lives.

Security and Oversight

Security forces were deployed across the capital ahead of today’s voting to maintain peace and order, with police urging voters to respect the law and refrain from disruptive behaviour.

Officials from the Electoral Commission are expected to release statements on turnout and any procedural developments once polling concludes. Counting and verification of ballots will begin after polls close later today.