EC postpones all elections in Butebo after disruption of polling process

The Electoral Commission has postponed elections for all elective positions in Butebo District following reports of serious disruptions that undermined the polling exercise.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Simon Byabakama has said the commission received information indicating that the electoral process in the district had been severely interrupted, leading to the destruction and loss of essential voting materials.

“The Electoral Commission informs the general public that it has received reports of serious interruptions to the electoral process in Butebo District, which resulted in the damage to and loss of critical election materials, including ballot papers, ”he stated.

Byabakama noted that the incidents had a huge impact and affected polling in several sub-counties across the district and making it impossible to proceed with a credible election.

“These incidents have significantly affected the polling process in several sub-counties across the District,” Byabakama said.

He added that the integrity of the exercise could no longer be guaranteed under the circumstances.

As a result, the Commission resolved to halt the process entirely, postponing elections for the district chairperson, directly elected district councillors and district women councillors.

“In view of the above, and to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, the Electoral Commission has decided to postpone the elections for all elective positions in Butebo District, ”he said.

Byabakama indicated that a fresh date for the elections would be announced at a later time once the situation has been addressed.

“The Commission will communicate a new date for the elections in due course,” Byabakama stated.

The Electoral Commission also appealed for calm, urging political actors and residents of the district to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions as investigations and corrective measures are undertaken.

“The Electoral Commission calls upon all candidates, their agents, supporters and the people of Butebo District to remain calm and maintain peace and order as the Commission addresses the situation,”Byabakama noted.