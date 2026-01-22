KIU ranks second nationally, leads private universities in latest webometrics global ranking 

Kampala International University (KIU) has retained its status as Uganda’s top-ranked private university and the second-best university nationally, according to the January 2026 Webometrics Global Ranking of Universities.

The latest ranking places KIU just behind Makerere University, reflecting its strong position within Uganda’s higher education sector and its continued competitiveness on both national and regional fronts.

Regionally, KIU emerged fifth in East Africa, ranking after Makerere University, the University of Nairobi, the University of Dar es Salaam, and Kenyatta University.

The performance positions KIU among the region’s leading academic institutions and shows its growing influence within East Africa’s higher education landscape.

Webometrics, the world’s largest university ranking system, assesses institutions using a multidimensional methodology that considers academic visibility, research output and digital presence, reflecting how universities engage with the global knowledge space.

KIU’s consistent performance in the rankings has been attributed to sustained investment in digital infrastructure, strengthening of research capacity, and deliberate efforts in strategic communication, all of which have become central to institutional competitiveness in the modern academic environment.

The latest results further consolidate KIU’s reputation as a forward-looking university, committed to innovation, academic excellence and meaningful engagement at both regional and global levels.