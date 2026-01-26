From pain to relief: Bugweri residents find hope at free medical camp

Bugweri, Uganda – For over a month, Hamida Kagoya, 80 could barely sit without pain. Her back ached relentlessly, and with no money to seek treatment, she endured the discomfort in silence.

“Sometimes I cannot even sit properly. The pain from my back is too much,” she whispered, her eyes reflecting exhaustion and resignation.

Kagoya, a resident of Busesa sub-county is not alone. Access to affordable medical care in Bugweri remains a challenge. While government health facilities exist, patients are often examined only to be sent to private clinics for medicine, a cost far beyond the means of many residents.

Her suffering, and that of hundreds like her, found relief on January 24, 2026, when the Rotary Club of Kampala South organized a free medical camp at Busesa Mixed Primary School. For the first time in weeks, Kagoya left with hope, her pain eased by professional care and attention.

“I never imagined this could happen,” she said, her face lighting up as doctors attended to her needs.

Among the beneficiaries was Rukia Mutesi, 63, a mother of four who had endured constant eye pain for two years. Visits to hospitals in neighboring Iganga district offered little help, only a prescription for spectacles she could not afford. At the camp, specialists examined her eyes and provided free spectacles, restoring both her vision and independence.

“The pain never stopped. Now I can see clearly, and I can live without fear,” Mutesi said, tears of joy streaming down her face.

The medical camp attracted over 1,500 residents, a number that underscores the urgent need for accessible healthcare in the district. Emmanuel Mukwenda Mugisha, project coordinator for the Rotary Club, said the turnout reflects the desperation many face in seeking medical attention.

“Healthcare should not be a privilege reserved for when organizations organize events. Every person deserves care every day,” he said.

The initiative, supported by a Rotary Global Grant, offered a wide range of services including maternal and child health, immunization, dental care, eye exams, cancer screening, and general medical consultations. In addition, 400 women received free sanitary pads, while girls were trained to make reusable pads to promote menstrual hygiene. Expectant mothers benefited from 500 mama kits distributed to support safe deliveries and reduce maternal risks. Organizers also provided financial literacy training to help families manage limited resources.

Geofrey Martin Kitakule, the district governor, described the camp as a crucial complement to government health services, emphasizing that the overwhelming turnout signals a broader need to prioritize public health.

Over the past three years, Rotary Club medical camps have provided free care to more than 250,000 people, positively impacting communities across Bugweri and neighboring districts.

“This camp is more than medicine. It is hope, dignity, and a chance for residents to live healthier lives,” Mukwenda said.

For Kagoya and countless others, the camp was more than a momentary relief. It was a lifeline, a reminder that even in hardship, compassion and care can bring healing.